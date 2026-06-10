12 men behind bars accused of human trafficking after large sting in Miami-Dade ahead of FIFA World Cup

A sting operation in Homestead led to the arrest of 12 men on felony charges, including human trafficking of a minor, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced.

The suspects, ranging in age from 22 to 51, were arrested after responding to online advertisements for sex with children aged 13 to 15, according to arrest reports. Law enforcement conducted the sting Tuesday night at an undisclosed hotel.

"These predators were intending to buy minors, and we were able to intervene before there was any victim to really rescue," Fernandez Rundle said. She added that the men were explicit about the variety of different forms of sex they paid for.

12 men, ranging from ages 22 to 51, were arrested on human trafficking charges. Miami-Dade Corrections

The arrests coincide with the launch of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office human trafficking task force, comprising 70 law enforcement agencies, including state and federal partners, ahead of the FIFA World Cup games.

With thousands of people expected to visit South Florida for the matches, Fernandez Rundle said, "We know when the good guys come, the bad guys come too."

Local organizations are also prepared to help victims of human trafficking during the World Cup

Local organizations are also preparing to respond to the issue. Camillus House is opening 50 additional beds for victims and is preparing to respond to human trafficking calls throughout the FIFA games.

Pineros, Director of Anti-Trafficking Services at Camillus House, said that while the Homestead sting is a case involving strangers, most often the traffickers and victims know each other.

"It's unseen; we're hoping we don't get as many victims, but anything is possible," Pineros said. She noted that girls often refer to their traffickers as "my boyfriend" instead of "my pimp," and that she has also seen "parents do it to their own kids."

If you suspect human trafficking, the national 24/7 hotline number is 1-888-373-7888. More information is available at humantraffickinghotline.org.