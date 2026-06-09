Human trafficking survivor becomes advocate, mentor after experiencing the unthinkable: "It's very traumatizing"

As Miami prepares for the excitement of the men's FIFA World Cup, local law enforcement and their community partners are gearing up to combat human trafficking.

It's such a concern that last month, government officials issued a warning about the threat of human trafficking during the matches.

CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister spoke with human trafficking survivor Melissa Bennett, who is sharing her story for the first time.

"It's very traumatizing," she told McAllister. "I still don't even have all the words to articulate the heaviness of experiencing that."

She said she moved out of Miami to start a job in another state that she believed would kick off a professional career.

"They told us that we would be able to have our own office," she said. "I was in a place that I wanted to be in, so to have my own office at 20 years old, I thought that was amazing."

Bennett said the job ultimately fell through. She said her significant other's arrest then left her living with his roommates. Those roommates, she said, promised a business opportunity then took her to a hotel.

"There were a whole other set of guys there waiting for me," Bennett said. "So, they didn't manipulate me, they forced me. Once I walked in, right to business. They told me exactly what was going on and exactly what I would do."

That was the beginning of her two-year nightmare.

"The biggest thing that I faced during that period of time was betrayal," said Bennett.

Bennett said she felt imprisoned. She said her traffickers gave her drugs and she said she had no authority over her own body.

Her traffickers forced her to call her family to cover their tracks.

"They made me talk to my mom," she said. "Because the point is for no one to be looking for me or concerned about me."

She was finally able to escape after her traffickers were arrested.

"I was numb," Bennett said. "For the first, I would say two to three years, I just acted like nothing happened."

Bennett has since found power in her story. She's now an advocate and mentor for other trafficking survivors and at-risk youth, helping them in different areas of their lives.

"A lot of housing, a lot of financial support, a lot of educational support," Bennett said. "Really just getting the foundation set first."

Camillus House is also helping human trafficking survivors.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup matches, the organization is opening 50 additional beds.

"This is a safe haven. You are safe, right? And we really focus on basic needs this is shelter. Do you need food? Do you need clothing? A place to bathe? Those are the things we're really looking at is just dignity," said Erika Pineros, Director of Anti-Trafficking Services at Camillus House.

State officials also said they're ready to identify and arrest traffickers

"We will leave no stone unturned when it comes to rooting out evildoers… the people who want to go after and traffic our women and kids," said Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. "And we will prosecute and we will send them away for a long, long time."

For Bennett, she wants trafficking victims to not give up hope.

"They're not as alone or isolated as it may feel because there are so many people and organizations that's ready to help and looking for them," said Bennett.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, South Florida has the third highest rate of human trafficking in the country.

For information on how to help trafficking survivors, visit check out Camillus House or the Human Trafficking Hotline.