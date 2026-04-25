15 people, including a teen, accused of soliciting minors for human trafficking in Miami, prosecutors say

More than a dozen men are facing charges tied to a recent human trafficking sting operation in Miami.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced the arrests on Friday, saying the people were taken into custody as part of a two-day operation meant to identify suspects online who were trying to talk with minors to arrange for sex. The 14 men, plus one teenager, are being held without bond and charged with human trafficking, using certain prohibited computer services and using a computer service to travel to meet a minor.

Who was arrested?

Here's the list of men arrested as part of the operation, dubbed Operation Wrong Turn, that ran from April 22, 2026, through April 23, 2026. One of those arrested is a minor, noted by the initials used and age:

Carlos Adrian Flores Rojas, age 27

Edgardo Arturo Donaire, age 38

Jacinto Brito Raymundo, age 26

Jony Zele Donrizo, age 33

Kalaivanan Murugan, age 25

Mandy Gonzalez, age 40

Miles Simyon, age 22

Roberto Guido Rojas, age 38

Creshawn Lewis Starks, age 24

Frank Lopez de la Rosa, age 24

Jonathan Testa, age 25

Josue Catananon, age 20

An individual identified by prosecutors as K.G., age 16

Marvin Torres, age 43

Osinel Gonzalez Rodriguez, age 25

How did the sting happen?

Prosecutors said detectives posted an undercover advertisement online, then texting with the suspects who responded. Prosecutors said the suspects were told they were talking with underage females, but the suspects reportedly continued to engage and agreed to pay for sexual acts.

Once a price was agreed, prosecutors said the suspects were told to head to a location within Miami. Upon arrival, the suspects were met by an undercover operative pretending to be a pimp, who then ensured money was exchanged for supposed access to minors. Instead, however, prosecutors said the suspects were each taken into custody without incident.

Prosecutors noted that one of the suspects was identified by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation involving the alleged possession and downloading of child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors, police praise operation

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement that the sting is an example of why working with local law enforcement is a crucial part of keeping communities safe.

"Operation Wrong Turn is an example of the success in our fight against the modern-day slavery of Human Trafficking and underscores the importance of our collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies using proactive enforcement strategies against those who seek to exploit minors," Rundle said. ""These arrests should send a clear message to anyone and everyone who would prey on our children, including the million plus visitors we expect to attend our many major events this year. Come for the sunshine, great beaches, and exciting events, but don't even think of exploiting our residents."

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales also encouraged residents to share information about possible human trafficking activity.

"Human trafficking will not be tolerated in our community. Thanks to the dedication of our City of Miami officers and the support of the State Attorney's Office and other law enforcement partners, we've taken a significant step in protecting vulnerable individuals and dismantling these criminal networks," he said. "We encourage anyone with information on human trafficking to come forward and report to law enforcement through the State Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Hotline."

Concerns about human trafficking can be shared by calling the 24/7 SAO Human Trafficking Hotline at 305-349-7867.