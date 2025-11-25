Miami International Airport expects 2 million Thanksgiving travelers as TSA adds new 3‑D scanners

With Thanksgiving just days away, millions of Americans are hitting the roads and skies — and Miami International Airport is bracing for its busiest travel period of the year.

Travelers arriving at MIA on Tuesday night described the experience as mostly smooth, despite the holiday rush.

"Somewhat excited, yeah. A little nervous, but still excited," said Collin Walker, preparing to board his flight.

Others echoed that sentiment.

"It's been pretty smooth, it's been easy. It's a little hot here, but it's been a relatively smooth travel," said Desiree White.

For international visitors, the welcome has been warm.

"It's very good, Miami. I'm traveling from Kuwait, and everything in Miami is fine. I love Miami," said Naser Alshaiji.

Record numbers expected

Airport officials say business is booming. Greg Chin, spokesperson for MIA, noted that the Thanksgiving travel period runs from the Friday before the holiday through the Monday after.

"We're already seeing record numbers and we expect to see close to two million travelers over that time. So, very exciting — we're ready and welcoming to everyone that's coming," Chin said.

New security technology

To help ease congestion, MIA has rolled out new 3-D X-ray machines at checkpoint two. TSA spokesperson Daniel Velez explained the technology allows officers to rotate items 360 degrees and virtually "pull them apart," speeding up the screening process.

From shutdown concerns to holiday relief

Just weeks ago, travelers worried the government shutdown might derail their plans.

"Ohh!! I was like Jesus Christ, thank you! Can't afford another ticket, can't afford to get stuck, have nowhere to stay in Miami, so yea, we were relieved," said Philomen Davis.

Tips for flyers

Airport officials urge passengers to arrive at least two hours early to ensure they make it to their destinations in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

"My parents are usually a little late," White added with a laugh. "So I try my best to be early and get them to be early as well."

Fort Lauderdale also busy

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, officials expect more than 744,000 travelers over the holiday period.