How to talk to your children about the events in the Middle East

NEW YORK - The disturbing images and videos of the deadly attacks in the Middle East are difficult to view. That's especially true for children and teens who are seeing the coverage all over social media.

"When you are talking to your children, to be aware of what they're seeing is very important because they're not reading the same headlines that you're reading. They're seeing raw footage that is really not even okay for adults to see, let alone a child to see," said Dr. Sanam Hafeez with Comprehend the Mind.

Dr. Hafeez is a neuropsychologist in New York City. She said consider a child's age and maturity when starting the conversation.

"I think the easiest thing for a parent to do is to say, honey, I know that you're hearing a lot about war and a lot of very terrible things happening. Would you like us to have a conversation about this? Is there something you want to ask me?, " said Dr. Hafeez.

Dr. Hafeez said use simple, honest, age appropriate language. Avoid graphic details or unnecessary information that might be upsetting.

"Not only is their sense of safety shaken, but the PTSD, the trauma that they're envisioning, that might end up in intrusive thoughts, nightmares worries about families back here at home. You can change that narrative by reminding them that they're safe by reminding them that empathy/ You're not just teaching them about this conflict. You're teaching them how to think in the future," she said.

Everyone needs to take a break from around-the-clock coverage. Turn off electronic devices and do something you enjoy.

Encouraging kids to take positive actions is also a good way to address these difficult situations. You can talk with your child about making the world a better place through volunteering and supporting charities.