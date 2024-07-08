How to save yourself if you're caught in a potentially deadly rip current

MIAMI - Every year, at least 100 people die after being caught in rip currents, according to the United States Lifesaving Association.

So if you got swept away by one, would you know how to save yourself?

CBS News Miami asked several people visiting Miami Beach if they knew what to do if they found themselves in a rip current.

"I do. You're supposed to swim sideways and not towards I should say. So you swim sideways out of it," said Cadi McCoy, visiting from Pennsylvania.

"Honestly no because this is my first time in Florida. So you gonna have to tell me," said Josh Evans, visiting from the United Kingdom.

While some people may have an idea of how to navigate rip currents, others have found out the hard way.

"Like true terror. I just thought okay someone told me at one point to swim at a diagonal if this ever happens to you. And I did. And I swam really, really hard," said Kressa Phillips, a visitor from Arkansas who got herself out of a potentially dangerous situation.

Phillips isn't alone in her fear of rip currents. Miami Beach's Ocean Rescue had a total of 400 rescues caused by rip currents in 2023.

"We see thousands of residents come from the local areas and the biggest thing we have to do is make sure that no one that goes into the water gets anywhere near a rip current. That's our biggest priority," said Miami Beach Ocean Rescue Chief Jason Casanova.

What is a rip current? A rip current is a narrow channel of water that is fast-moving. Miami Beach Ocean Rescue said identifying one may be hard for the untrained eye.

"The water goes through the low-lying area and it finds the path of least resistance. So it goes to a deeper channel which causes that narrow channel of funneled water to go away from the shore. So it's not pulling you under. It's pulling you away from the beach," said Casanova.

So what should you do?

"The first thing you should do is stay calm, okay? Keep your head above water and float. If you're staying above water and floating you can wave or yell for help from the lifeguards. As the rip current dissipates, you're going to want to swim parallel to shore. You never want to swim straight in because you're in the rip current which can cause you to tire and maybe drown. So wait till it dissipates and then swim parallel to shore," said Casanova.

And his best advice for staying safe?

"When you come out to the beach you should always swim near a lifeguard. Ask them where the safest place to swim is. And they'll tell you usually it's in front of them," said Casanova.

Casanova said rip currents are year-round and are the reason behind 80 percent of beach rescues.

