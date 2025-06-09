Recent child near-drowning rescues underscore CPR's life-saving power in South Florida

Near-drowning rescues of two South Florida children underscore life-saving power of CPR

Two young lives were saved from drowning in South Florida in recent weeks — thanks to everyday people who jumped into action and performed CPR.

Surveillance video showed the terrifying moment 6-year-old Oscar recently slipped underwater at a pool and struggled to breathe. Just seconds later, Roque Ivan Ocampo heard screams, tossed off his shoes, and dove into the deep end to help.

He pulled the boy to the surface, and with help from others, got him out of the pool and immediately began CPR.

"I started doing CPR. The kid wasn't breathing, so I kept doing it and doing it until he started breathing again," Ocampo said.

Police bodycam video captured officers comforting the boy after taking over care.

"Can you squeeze my hand, buddy? You're doing good, Oscar," one officer is heard saying, as another rushed him to paramedics.

Oscar survived — all because a stranger acted quickly.

"I don't feel like a hero. I just did what I had to do. I feel blessed to be able to help this kid," Ocampo said.

Another South Florida child rescued just before Mother's Day

Just a month earlier, over Mother's Day weekend, another near tragedy unfolded.

A 911 caller reported that 4-year-old Destiny Desir had been found underwater. Her brother, 12-year-old Christopher, jumped in to save her.

With help from Madison Mardin and her mother, they began CPR.

"I was holding her nose and putting breaths into her mouth," Christopher said.

"I just started crying because this is literally the day before Mother's Day, and I'm going to have to call [Destiny's mom] and tell her her baby's dead? That made me sick to my stomach," Mardin recalled.

Their efforts worked — Destiny survived.

"I'm truly grateful for what they did for my daughter," said her mother, Andjelina Mongrose.

The two rescues have brought the families together, united by gratitude and courage.

Health experts said these stories highlight the critical importance of CPR, even when performed by someone without formal training.

"It's better to do bad CPR than no CPR at all," said Dr. Francis Amador of Broward Health.

Where to learn CPR in South Florida

Broward County

Miami-Dade County

Florida Keys