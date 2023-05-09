Watch CBS News
How to keep your pets safe in an emergency or natural disaster

MIAMI - May 8 is National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day, so CBS News Miami's Gabrielle Arzola spoke to a vet to see how pet parents can prep before disaster strikes.

"You have to have a plan in place," says Dr. Carlos Jorge Canino, a veterinarian with Doral Veterinary Care. "Your animals will be just as scared as you are in the event of a hurricane or flood."

According to Dr. Canino, have a waterproof zip bag with:

  • 2 weeks of medication (if needed)
  • A pet first aid kit (gauze, bandage wrap, hydrogen peroxide)

He also suggests to have the following: 

  • Vet records (current vaccinations and microchip information)
  • Emergency food
  • Poop bags

Additional items can include:

  • A crate with pets' names and emergency contact info written above
  • Pet toys
  • Water/food bowls
  • Blankets/towels

Dr. Canino said to keep these items together, and within close reach, ideally not on the floor to prevent your pet, or flood waters from getting to it.

