How to keep your pets safe in an emergency or natural disaster

MIAMI - May 8 is National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day, so CBS News Miami's Gabrielle Arzola spoke to a vet to see how pet parents can prep before disaster strikes.

"You have to have a plan in place," says Dr. Carlos Jorge Canino, a veterinarian with Doral Veterinary Care. "Your animals will be just as scared as you are in the event of a hurricane or flood."

According to Dr. Canino, have a waterproof zip bag with:

2 weeks of medication (if needed)

A pet first aid kit (gauze, bandage wrap, hydrogen peroxide)

He also suggests to have the following:

Vet records (current vaccinations and microchip information)

Emergency food

Poop bags

Additional items can include:

A crate with pets' names and emergency contact info written above

Pet toys

Water/food bowls

Blankets/towels

Dr. Canino said to keep these items together, and within close reach, ideally not on the floor to prevent your pet, or flood waters from getting to it.