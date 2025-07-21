How to choose and safely use a generator during hurricane season in South Florida

Preparing for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season means more than just stocking up on supplies, it also means being ready for potential power outages.

For many, that includes relying on a generator to keep essential appliances running. But with serious risks like carbon monoxide poisoning, electrical shock and fire hazards, it's just as important to know how to buy, use, and store a generator safely as it is to own one.

Here's what you need to know to choose the right generator — and how to avoid dangerous mistakes:

How do generators work?

Generators convert mechanical energy into electrical power through electromagnetic induction. Most home units run on gasoline, diesel or propane and are designed to keep essential appliances running during a power outage.

Which generator to buy

Standby generators

These permanently installed units automatically power your home during an outage, but in Miami-Dade and Broward, they require permits for installation.

Cost: $5,000-$15,000+

Pros: Automatic startup, powers entire home.

Cons: Expensive, requires professional installation and must have permits.

Portable generators

Portable units are more affordable and ideal for powering essentials like refrigerators and fans. They don't require permits unless wired into your home's electrical panel.

Cost: $300-$2,000+

Use: Must be placed outside at least 10 feet from windows.

Storage: Store indoors with an empty fuel tank.

Where to buy a generator in South Florida

Generators are widely available at:

Home Depot

Lowe's

Amazon

During hurricane season, supplies can run low quickly, so consider buying early.

How to safely operate a generator

Improper generator use can be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that carbon monoxide (CO) — an invisible, odorless gas — kills hundreds of people each year during storm season.

Major risks and how to avoid them:

Carbon monoxide poisoning: Never run a generator indoors or near open windows. Keep it at least 20 feet away from your home.

Fire hazard: Never refuel while the generator is hot or running. Let it cool for 20 minutes first.

Electrical shock: Don't use in wet conditions. Use a canopy or tent cover and only outdoor-rated cords.

Overloading: Know your generator's wattage limits to avoid damaging your appliances or the generator itself.

Read more safety tips from the CDC.

Where to place a generator during a hurricane or tropical storm

Place outdoors on a dry, flat surface.

Use heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cords.

Cover with a canopy or tent to protect from rain.

How to story a generator safely

After the storm:

Let it cool completely before refueling.

Clean and inspect for damage.

Store in a dry place, with the fuel tank empty.