How a Miami app is using AI to help people find their perfect match

Could AI tech help you find your perfect match? This Miami app founder hopes so

Could AI tech help you find your perfect match? This Miami app founder hopes so

Could AI tech help you find your perfect match? This Miami app founder hopes so

A dating app developed in Miami is hoping artificial intelligence will help break through the nuance to find your perfect match.

"Swiping left, swiping right, nothing is ever good," 29-year-old Lesley Reyes said. "Dating here in Miami is harder than any other city."

Reyes moved to Miami this year and has tried just about all the popular dating apps, but she keeps hitting a wall.

However, Reyes said she's finding authentic matches now – on Ailo.

The dating app utilizes artificial intelligence to help people form genuine connections.

"Ailo incorporates AI in a way that helps you feel seen and introduces your beauty and uses that authentic intelligence to create that profile for you," said Haleh Gianni, Ailo founder.

Gianni, a matchmaker, said the app uses AI to help build an intentional profile, which is based on an initial assessment that's crafted with two decades of relationship expertise.

It's a combination, Gianni said, that is missing from other apps.

"They've really formulated around attractiveness and likes and gamified algorithm - you can't do that with matters of the heart," said Gianni.

Ailo users can only match with someone they have at least 70% compatibility with. In fact, you won't see profiles that don't reach that threshold in categories like magnetism or attraction, shared thoughts or experiences and lifestyle preferences.

AI is making its way into many dating apps, one way or another. Tinder uses AI-powered matching to find connections, and Bumble uses it to suggest photos that could work well on your profile.

This comes amid a dating app burnout.

According to a recent CBS Eye on America story, millennials are the first to jump on dating apps and are also the first to get off them.

Gen Z uses the apps even less.

Despite the data, Reyes is keeping her hopes high that Ailo will lead her to the right one.

"There's just so much research done beforehand that you know whoever you match with is a good match for you," said Reyes.

Ailo is currently expanding to New York City and Los Angeles and is hoping to be nationwide by the end of the year.

The app is also bilingual.