House takes up latest war powers resolution to block Trump from putting troops in Venezuela

Washington — The House will take up another war powers resolution on Thursday in response to President Trump's recent military operation in Venezuela, as Democrats continue to hammer the issue and aim to block further military action in the South American country.

The vote comes a week after the White House peeled off GOP support for a similar measure in the Senate that narrowly failed to advance. Two Senate Republicans who flipped their votes to help sink the resolution said Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave them assurances that the president would seek congressional authorization if the administration plans to put U.S. troops in Venezuela.

The House resolution, introduced by Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, "directs the President to remove United States Armed Forces from Venezuela, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization for use of military force."

Two prior attempts to limit Mr. Trump's authority to strike Venezuela and suspected drug-smuggling boats in the region fell short in December, before this month's U.S. operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The first measure from last month — which had a broader focus of removing U.S. armed forces from "hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere" — had the support of two Republicans, while two Democrats voted against it. The second resolution focused on "hostilities within or against Venezuela." Three Republicans voted in favor and one Democrat opposed it.

McGovern's resolution could see a similar outcome. It has the support of Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska also indicated he would back it. Both supported the previous two unsuccessful efforts.

Bacon pointed to a fake image shared by Mr. Trump earlier this week, in which the president, vice president and secretary of state planted an American flag on Greenland. The image included a sign that claimed Greenland as a U.S. territory as of 2026.

"When you ask me why I voted the way I did on the War Powers Resolution later this week… here's one reason," Bacon wrote.

When the Senate's efforts to rein in future military action in Venezuela had short-lived momentum, Massie said he was hopeful that more Republicans in the House would change their stance. Days earlier, the U.S. had captured Maduro in an operation that came as a surprise to Congress. Mr. Trump then asserted the U.S. was running the country, worrying some Republicans who had previously defended the president's authority to carry out strikes on dozens of boats allegedly smuggling illicit drugs.

Any GOP criticism of the strikes has mostly quieted as attention has shifted to Mr. Trump's crusade to acquire Greenland.

Democrats have indicated they plan to keep forcing votes on the issue, especially after Mr. Trump and members of his administration have threatened military intervention against other countries, including Greenland, Iran, Colombia, Mexico and Cuba.

"We will be relentless in pressing this issue and pressing our colleagues," Rep. Maggie Goodlander, a New Hampshire Democrat, said Thursday.