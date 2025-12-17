House Democrats to force war powers votes as Trump teases strikes on Venezuela

Washington — House Democrats plan to force votes Wednesday on two war powers resolutions amid escalating tensions with Venezuela as President Trump has warned that land strikes against the country could commence "soon."

Mr. Trump's threats come amid a monthslong military campaign against alleged drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean that have killed at least 95 people.

The first measure, introduced by Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, would remove U.S. armed forces "from hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere," unless Congress has declared war or authorized the use of military force for such purposes.

A second measure from Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts would remove the armed forces "from hostilities within or against Venezuela that have not been authorized by Congress."

McGovern's resolution could face the best chance of potential adoption, since it has three GOP co-sponsors — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Don Bacon of Nebraska. Bacon said he also would vote in favor of Meeks' measure.

Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, the president is required to consult Congress "in every possible instance" before introducing armed forces into hostilities, unless there has been a declaration of war or other congressional authorization. But the White House has suggested that the decades-old law does not apply to the boat strikes because it does not view the attacks as putting service members in harm's way.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held two separate classified briefings Tuesday for all senators and House members. The House and Senate Armed Services Committee received a more detailed briefing on Wednesday with Navy Adm. Frank Bradley, who ordered a second strike killing survivors of the initial Sept. 2 strike.

Meeks left Tuesday's House briefing saying members received no adequate explanation for why the Trump administration has not consulted Congress before the strikes. He also questioned the president's motivations.

"It doesn't seem to be just about narcotics trafficking," Meeks told reporters Tuesday. "So if this is about regime change, it seems to me that the administration should say that's what it is, and should come to Congress to ask for that authorization, which has not taken place."

Bacon said after Wednesday's briefing that he would vote to authorize military action against Venezuela, but he still believes that Mr. Trump needs to get approval from Congress.

"I think there's enough support in Congress to pass an authorization," Bacon added. "The mission is right, but continued hostilities does require congressional approval."

A day before the vote, Vanity Fair published a piece based on nearly a dozen interviews with Mr. Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles, in which she said the president "wants to keep on blowing boats up until [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro cries uncle. And people way smarter than me on that say that he will."

The statement appeared to be in contradiction with the administration's stance that it is conducting the strikes to stop the flow of drugs to the U.S., not ousting Maduro.

Wiles conceded that strikes on land would require congressional approval.

"If he were to authorize some activity on land, then it's war, then [we'd need] Congress," she told Vanity Fair.

In a further escalation of Mr. Trump's pressure campaign against Maduro, the president on Tuesday said he was declaring the Venezuelan government a "foreign terrorist organization" and called for a "total and complete blockade" on all sanctioned oil tankers that enter or depart Venezuela.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that the president has the authority to order the boat strikes under his constitutional authority.

"It is certainly appropriate," the Louisiana Republican told reporters. "It's necessary to protect the United States and our interests."

The House votes follow two failed efforts in the Senate to prohibit Mr. Trump from continuing military action against drug cartels without approval from Congress. A third Senate vote could happen as soon as this week.