Heavy rain leads to localized street flooding across South Florida

Heavy rains, which started late Sunday and lasted through late Monday morning, led to a soggy commute across South Florida.

In Edgewater, an area prone to flooding during storms, the City of Miami turned on pumps to drain the water from the soaked streets.

In downtown Miami, a portion of Biscayne Boulevard between northeast NE 10 Street and NE 14 Street was underwater and the roadway was closed to traffic.

In Miami Beach Ana Maria Delfoni said she doesn't drive during the storms. But when a different kind of nature called, she dressed up her dogs in rain jackets as she took them out for a walk.

"It's been going and going and my little dogs needed to go outside, so we decided to dress up and just get out there," she said.

Across Broward County, it was a similar situation with some roads flooded from the hours of steady rain.

Scattered showers and storms will move through during the afternoon. And another round of heavy rain will be possible on Monday night.

South Florida is under a flood watch through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Parking in flood prone areas

Parking garages in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are now free for residents who want to park on higher ground during the storms.

Miami Beach residents who live in flood prone areas can park their cars in nine of the city's garages for free through noon Tuesday. The garages at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Drive), 5 Street & Alton Road (550 Lenox Avenue), and City Hall (1755 Meridian Avenue) are not included.

In Fort Lauderdale, residents looking to protect their vehicles can park them for free at the Las Olas Garage, 200 Las Olas Circle, or at the Riverwalk Center Garage, 150 SE 2nd Street, on the third level and above. Vehicles may remain up to 24 hours after the advisory ends.

In Hollywood, residents can park for free in four city garages through 8 a.m. Wednesday to keep their cars out of potential flood waters.

Van Buren Garage, 251 S 20 Avenue

Radius Garage, 251 N 19 Avenue

Garfield Garage, 300 Connecticut Street

Nebraska Garage, 327 Nebraska Street