Hot holiday toys feature popular characters and a little magic

MIAMI - The holidays are approaching, and kids are writing up those wish lists.

The Toy Insider says several new toys will be in high demand, including the new collaboration between Pokemon and Squishmallows which led to a huggable Pikachu doll.

"These are going to be sold out very, very quickly, they're only available in limited quantity," said Marissa Silva from The Toy Insider.

Last year the Magic Mixies Cauldron was a big hit, this year the company is selling a Magic Mixies Crystal Ball. When kids use the magic wand and say a few magic words the ball fills with mist and a Mixie appears.

"What I love most about this is you can reset it and do this magic experience over and over again," Silva said.

There are educational toys like the CoComelon Ultimate Learning Bus. Push a button and popular songs play that kids can sing along with. They can also learn how to pronounce letters.

Many new types of dolls are going to be in demand, including those from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. Multicultural doll pioneer Dr. Lisa Williams designed the Fresh Dolls Fierce collection in collaboration with Marvel.

The LOL Suprise OMG Fashion Show dolls are customizable and have 320 mix-and-match looks. From sunglasses and earrings to dresses and different hairstyles.

For parents who want to go big this year, there is the six-foot-long remote-controlled Jurassic World T-Rex. The inflatable dinosaur can move forward, backward, spin, and make roaring sounds.

But no matter what the gift is, parents should be prepared to spend more than last year.

"Inflation is hitting the toy box for sure. We're really recommending that people build about 15 percent more into their toy shopping budgets this year," Silva said.

Unlike the past two years, toy companies expect to have plenty of supply. Still, you may want to snag the most popular items before they disappear.