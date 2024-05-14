Hot and muggy across South Florida, breeze builds out of the south/southeast

MIAMI - South Florida got off to a warm start Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

A hot and muggy day ahead with highs in the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity. The breeze is building out of the south and southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and mainly dry weather. A few showers may develop later in the afternoon, mostly inland.

The heat is on NEXT Weather

The peak of our heat wave will take place on Wednesday and Thursday with a forecast high of 96 degrees. Record heat is expected. Wednesday, the current record high is 96 degrees back in 1995. And Thursday the current record high is 95 degrees set back in 1995.

Dangerous heat indices will lead to "feels like" temperatures from 105 to 110 degrees. The National Weather Service says heat advisories will likely be issued. A few showers and isolated storms will be possible in the afternoons.

Still sizzling late week as Friday's highs will rise to the mid-90s. This Summer-like weather pattern sticks around through the weekend. Lows in the low 80s and highs near the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday with spotty showers possible.