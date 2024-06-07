Hot and humid through the weekend, storms develop in the afternoon

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory is in effect for inland Miami-Dade with heat index values expected to peak between 105 and 107 degrees early Friday afternoon. The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. with the highest heat index likely between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. before storms develop across the area bringing some relief.

Expect a high temperature of 92 degrees with storms developing over the east coast throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Hot and humid weather will be around all weekend but so will the storms. Heat index values will easily be above 100 degrees each day before storms develop in the afternoon. Stay hydrated and work around the heat if possible.

Next week temperatures will not be as hot as tropical moisture moves out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf. This moisture will work into South Florida increasing our rain chances while keeping temperatures down to near 90 degrees. Heavy rain is possible which may lead to minor flooding at times.

This area of moisture will be monitored for development which does not look likely at this time. The current tropical weather outlook as of Friday morning still has not development expected over the next seven days.