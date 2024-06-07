Heat Advisory issued for interior Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory has been issued for inland Miami-Dade, including Florida City, Redland, Hialeah, Kendall, Carol City, and Kendale Lakes.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s. However, combined with the humidity the heat indices could reach up to 107 degrees. NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said the peak heat index should be from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. before showers and storms develop.

A Heat Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours in Miami-Dade. That is below Broward and the Florida Key's heat index of 107 degrees for two hours which is why it is only in effect in Miami-Dade.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, but avoid those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. Stay in an air-conditioned room, limit the time you work or spend time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.

For dog owners wanting to take their four-legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.