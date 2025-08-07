Homestead teacher accused of throwing shoe at student, police say

Homestead teacher faces child abuse charge after being accused of throwing shoe at student

Homestead teacher faces child abuse charge after being accused of throwing shoe at student

A 61-year-old Homestead teacher is facing child abuse charges after allegedly throwing a shoe that struck a student in the face, according to police.

Authorities said it happened at the Charter School at Waterstone back on Feb. 28, at around 9 a.m., where Sandra Marta Colombo allegedly threw a sandal to get a student's attention but struck another juvenile, the report states.

A witness told police she saw Colombo throw the shoe "hard" with one hand over her head, hitting the victim in the ear. Another witness confirmed the shoe was thrown overhand and struck the victim in the face, though the victim did not cry, per the report.

The victim told police that the shoe hit her on the forehead, according to the report.

She stated there were no marks or bruises from the incident and that Colombo apologized and rubbed her forehead afterward.

Colombo was booked into jail Wednesday.