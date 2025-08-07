Watch CBS News
Homestead teacher accused of throwing shoe at student, police say

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Homestead teacher faces child abuse charge after being accused of throwing shoe at student 00:21

A 61-year-old Homestead teacher is facing child abuse charges after allegedly throwing a shoe that struck a student in the face, according to police.

Authorities said it happened at the Charter School at Waterstone back on Feb. 28, at around 9 a.m., where Sandra Marta Colombo allegedly threw a sandal to get a student's attention but struck another juvenile, the report states.

A witness told police she saw Colombo throw the shoe "hard" with one hand over her head, hitting the victim in the ear. Another witness confirmed the shoe was thrown overhand and struck the victim in the face, though the victim did not cry, per the report.

The victim told police that the shoe hit her on the forehead, according to the report.

She stated there were no marks or bruises from the incident and that Colombo apologized and rubbed her forehead afterward.

Colombo was booked into jail Wednesday.

