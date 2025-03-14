Police search for shooter who killed Homestead musician on his way to church rehearsal

Alvaro Funes, a 24-year-old who played the saxophone at his church in Homestead, was killed on Wednesday evening.

"They shot in the stomach. Why?" said Valentin Funes. "My brother would not get in trouble; he was a good man."

He saw his brother for the last time at around 8 p.m when Alvaro Funes went to a store on Wednesday evening. He then walked a few blocks and according to police, someone shot him on the corner of Southwest 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street.

"They took his wallet with $80, [but] his saxophone," Valetin Funes said. "Police have it they are working on finding fingerprints."

"He was robbed. I know he was a jazz player at a church," John Ozzy, who posts videos on an Instagram page called Homestead Crimes, told CBS News Miami.

He also posted a flyer from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, asking if anybody had seen anything in the area where the young musician was killed.

"It's usually not a high crime area but burglaries, domestic violence, stuff like that," Ozzy said.

According to Valentin Funes, the victim moved to the U.S. two and a half years ago from his native Guatemala. He worked hard to send money back to his family weekly.

Now, Valentin Funes is asking for help to send back to Guatemala his brother's body. Police are asking the public to help them solve this case. Anybody who may know something or has heard something is urged to contact Miami Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). The caller's identity will remain anonymous.