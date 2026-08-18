Man found shot dead in Homestead overnight; homicide detectives investigating, MDSO says

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight on Tuesday in Homestead after a dead body was found.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Homestead police responded to the area of Southwest 6th Avenue and 7th Street due to a Shot Spotter alert at approximately midnight.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to MDSO.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

MDSO's Homicide Bureau detectives have also responded and are now investigating what happened.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by authorities to contact Miami Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) at 305-471-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).