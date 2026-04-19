Woman accused of Homestead double shooting facing several charges police say

A woman is facing charges after the Homestead Police Department said she reportedly shot two people in a parking lot Saturday night.

Officers said they responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. along the 2400 block of Northeast 10th Court. They said they found two victims with gunshot wounds and had the victims taken to a hospital to be treated. They were listed as being in stable condition that night.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Samantha Renee Morales, was arrested at the scene. Homestead Police have charged her with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, using a firearm while committing a felony, improper exhibition of a firearm, and using an alcoholic beverage while impaired.

She was taken to jail after. As of publication, bond amounts were granted for some charges, but not others.