Hollywood working on interim flooding solution, some residents not convinced

MIAMI - When some 20 inches of rain fell on parts of South Florida last month Michelle Eichennerger knew it was not looking good for her in Hollywood as flood waters around her home were rising.

"I used to love rain. Nothing was better than just a good old-fashioned thunderstorm and a movie, now this is the second flood I've been through," Eichenberger said.

Billy Oliver's yard flooded, along with some areas of his home. They both live on Johnson at I-95. Working against them, a private lake overflowed, water runoff from I-95 and very heavy rain.

"Nothing's been done yet," Eichenberger said. "Here we are. Round two! Ding ding!"

Hollywood is working on an interim solution — it began before last month's heavy rain. They're dredging and widening retention ditches at Eco Golf course, near 14th and Sheridan and the old Sunset golf course on Johnson St.

"We're deepening it, we're widening it, in the hopes that when the storms water comes off of 14th Avenue, it's going to drain into here and stay off the road," Hollywood Spokeswoman Joann Hussey said.

The plan is to also improve a canal that will move the water out more quickly. The city is also considering using the actual golf course as a water-holding area during big storms.

"We're looking at using the golf course park open space as a place to send the water to get it off the streets and away from our residences," Hussey said.

Michelle is not convinced.

"I was hopeful last year. After you get wiped out twice you kind of lose hope. Am I hopeful? No," Eichenberger said.

Hollywood is also working on a long-term solution. They're putting together a comprehensive stormwater master plan. They're looking for ways to fund it. The price tag is anywhere from 1.2-2 billion dollars.

The dredging projects should be completed in a month or two.