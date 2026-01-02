Crews in Hollywood work to repair large water main break

Crews in Hollywood are working to make repairs after a massive water main break led to service interruptions on Thursday night.

According to Hollywood officials, crews have been on scene working to make repairs in the area of Oklahoma Street and A1A, which is just north of Margaritaville.

Video recorded on Thursday night shows large amounts of water gushing from a large hole and sending rocks and debris flowing down the street.

"It was gushing," Gary Pafk said. "Water was gushing out of the middle of the street like geyser."

A water main break was reported in Hollywood on Jan. 1, 2026. Diane Pafk

The water main break occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, and repair crews have been at the scene all night.

Water service was interrupted in the area, and that forced hotels to cancel guest reservations.

"We were in the airport, and we got a phone call," John McNee said "And it was from the hotel that we were staying at. They said 'We're sorry, but we're going to have to cancel your reservation. We don't have any water."

City of Hollywood officials said that the break occurred to a large, 12-inch waterline, and the cause is undetermined at this time.

Official said the line is still under pressure, so for those customers who still have water, there is no precautionary boil water notice in effect.

Two southbound lanes of A1A and Oklahoma Street remain closed so crews could continue to work to make repairs, and roadway contractors are on standby to help with pavement repairs once the pipe is repaired.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.