1 person hospitalized after shooting near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, police say

One person was hospitalized after a shooting at the Ghost Bar in Hollywood, according to police.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday. The person was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK, Hollywood police said.

The bar is right across the street from the popular Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

"I heard some shots. I don't really know what's going on. I was doing some tattoos...working here," one witness who works near the scene told CBS Miami's Bri Buckley.

