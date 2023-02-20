Watch CBS News
Hollywood police investigating shooting that led to crash, officials say

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Hollywood were investigating the shooting of a person whose car crashed a short time later, authorities said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was rushed for treatment to a local hospital. Information about the person's condition was pending.

Crash, shooting investigation scene
Police tape surrounds a car that crash apparently after a person inside had been shot. CBS 4

According to a police spokesperson, police were called to the area of Washington Street and South Dixie Highway shortly before 9 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

Police did not find a victim when they arrived at the scene, but officers were called a short time later to 2400 Pembroke Road for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Video from the scene shows a car next to a pole and surrounded by yellow crime scene tape and police cruisers.  

Police have not said if the person knew the person who shot them or what led to the incident.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

