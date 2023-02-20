Hollywood police investigating shooting that led to crash, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Hollywood were investigating the shooting of a person whose car crashed a short time later, authorities said.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was rushed for treatment to a local hospital. Information about the person's condition was pending.
According to a police spokesperson, police were called to the area of Washington Street and South Dixie Highway shortly before 9 a.m. for a report of gunfire.
Police did not find a victim when they arrived at the scene, but officers were called a short time later to 2400 Pembroke Road for a report of a crash.
When they arrived, they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Video from the scene shows a car next to a pole and surrounded by yellow crime scene tape and police cruisers.
Police have not said if the person knew the person who shot them or what led to the incident.
