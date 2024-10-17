Hollywood police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting after fence dispute

HOLLYWOOD - Police on Thursday identified the man involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting after a dispute with a neighbor involving a fence in Hollywood.

Seven days after the incident, police named the man as Juan Wu, 48, who was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Officer-involved shooting in Hollywood. Hollywood Police Department

The agency also released the 9-1-1 calls of the incident at North 66th Avenue and Eaton Street.

A woman told an operator, "I'm calling because I have a situation with a neighbor here."

She added: "I have a metal fence and we share that, but it's my fence. The first time he messed up my fence. My fence is like a year old, and right now I didn't talk to him because I didn't want any problem.

"But right now, in front of our faces, he hit the fence and mess it up and when my husband tried to talk to him he just decided to start shouting at him and cursing at him out."

Around 9:37 a.m., police were dispatched to the house, according to a news release by spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi.

When the unnamed officer arrived, the victim gave her account of the dispute.

A short time later, the uniformed officer met with the suspect, Bettineschi said.

While the officer was investigating the vandalism, the suspect began attacking the officer and a physical altercation ensued, according to police, according to Bettineschi.

The officer deployed a Taser, which was ineffective. The officer, "in fear for their life," according to Bettineschi, discharged a department issued firearm, striking the suspect.

The officer sustained injuries from the altercation and was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigaton.