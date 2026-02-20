Injuries reported in crash involving vehicle, pedestrian in Hollywood, officials say

At least two people were injured in a crash reported in Hollywood early Friday morning, according to officials.

Few details have been released, but Hollywood Fire Rescue said they responded to the 900 block of North Federal Highway to investigate reports of the crash.

When they arrived, emergency crews found a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

First responders rushed the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian to a hospital to be treated.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Officials said that Hollywood police are now investigating the incident, and the road is closed in all directions as a result.

No other information was released.