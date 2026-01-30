Hollywood mother stops man attempting to kidnap her son at farmer's market, police say

A Hollywood man is charged with trying to lure a child from the Yellow Green Farmers Market last weekend, and police say surveillance video supports what the victim reported.

Police said the man was not successful in his attempt to lure the child from the market. They also said the suspect had a history of trespassing at the same location.

Youry Angel, 54, is charged with luring or enticing a child younger than 14, disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance, and trespassing.

The incident happened last Saturday

A police report says the incident happened last Saturday at the popular market off Sheridan Street, just west of I‑95, which draws thousands of visitors every weekend.

The report said the child's mother told police someone tried to take her son while he was playing with another child, and that the right shoulder grabbed him.

Mother confronted the suspect

According to the report, "The arrestee told the victim to go go go and was pushing him to leave the market" through the south exit on Taft Street.

The report said Angel was asked, "What are you doing with my son? The arrestee immediately apologized and walked away."

The child's mother went to the main office, requested police assistance, and provided a description of the suspect.

Video corroborated the child's account

Police said they reviewed surveillance video from a business at the market, which corroborated what the victim had reported.

Officers searched the area and found Angel. The report said, "You spontaneously uttered to officers I miss my boy."

The report also said Angel "had been trespassed from the Yellow Green Market in the past for disruptive behavior and public intoxication, and when they told him that, he said 'I am sorry.'"

The mother told police she did not know Angel and had never seen him before.

The business owner told CBS News Miami he had spoken with the child's mother and that both declined to comment or release the video. CBS News Miami also went to the suspect's home, but no one answered the door.

Judge sets bond and conditions

Angel appeared in bond court last weekend, where a judge set bond at $30,000 for the luring charge, $500 for disorderly intoxication, and $500 for trespassing.

The judge found probable cause. Prosecutors asked that Angel be ordered to have no contact with minors.

The judge ordered that, as part of his pretrial release, Angel must wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with minors, and not return to the market.

CBS News Miami also spoke with a manager at the market, who declined to comment.