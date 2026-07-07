Weeks after a motorcyclist was killed at a Hollywood intersection, his family are pushing for traffic lights

A Hollywood family is pushing for a traffic light at the intersection where a 24-year-old man was killed nearly three weeks ago, arguing that existing stop signs are insufficient to ensure driver safety.

Colt William Firth died in a crash at N. 21st Avenue and Garfield Street. His family believes a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign on Garfield Street, striking Firth, who was riding his motorcycle northbound on N. 21st Avenue.

"I miss him so much, I don't know what I'm going to do without him," said his mother, Michele Firth.

Hollywood Police reported the case remains open, pending a medical examiner's report. Initial investigations have classified the incident as a non-criminal traffic crash.

During a recent visit, CBS News Miami reporter Bri Buckley observed multiple vehicles rolling through the stop signs and encroaching into the intersection to check for oncoming traffic.

Firth's family contends the intersection is inherently dangerous and that a traffic light could have prevented the tragedy. His sister, Erica Marra, described her brother as a person with a "giving heart" who was "taken too soon."

"Anything to help save another person's life so a family doesn't have to go through this grief or this despair of a devastating incident," Marra said.

The family has launched an online petition that has gathered more than 600 signatures, urging city officials to install safety improvements.

A city spokesperson stated that officials are currently evaluating whether a traffic study is feasible.

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