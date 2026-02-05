Hollywood homeowners can get up to $150K for home repairs with city's Homeowner Rehab Program

Do you live in Hollywood and your house is in need of a facelift?

The city is offering a Homeowner Occupied Rehabilitation Program, providing up to $150,000 to help with home improvements.

According to the city's community development manager, the program's goal is not only to upgrade homes but to uplift families and foster neighborhood pride.

"When they called me to say they were going to fix my house, I got so happy that I cried," said Dominga Amparo, a home repair program recipient.

Amparo has lived in her Hollywood home for 37 years. Since then, her husband has had a stroke, and she cares for her adult daughter, so home maintenance fell to the bottom of her to-do list.

"I was looking at the paint in the house and I said, when they come over, I'm going to tell them I want the gray color," said Amparo.

Through the Neighborhood Pride program, residents can receive a conditional grant for up to $40,000 for exterior repairs such as impact windows, roofs, and driveways.

"It's limited to certain parts of the city, and there's an income factor as well," said Community Development Manager Ryon Cotte. "Anyone eligible must earn no more than 120% of the area's median income."

There are also funds for housing rehabilitation, which come as a deferred loan of up to $150,000 for both exterior and interior repairs.

"Anybody who lives in the City of Hollywood can take advantage of this program, though it is income-based because it's funded through state and federal government," Cotte added.

There is no age requirement, but the city says more seniors and people with disabilities are taking advantage of the programs.

As for Mrs. Amparo, her home will be one of 90 homes completed in 2025.

"To my God and to you people, because you made my dream a reality. And I am so happy," said Amparo.

The city is now accepting applications and there is currently no waitlist. The sooner you apply, the sooner the work can begin.

Learn more: https://www.hollywoodfl.org/1194/Neighborhood-Pride-Program-ILA