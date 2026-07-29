4-year-old French bulldog dies while staying with Hollywood sitter booked through Rover, family says

A South Florida family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old French bulldog and demanding answers after the dog died while in the care of a sitter booked through the app Rover.

Kaylynn Ackeret said she had previously used the platform to find care for her two dogs, including her French bulldog, Prince. "I did use the app previously in Las Vegas, and it was great. I didn't have any issues then," Ackeret said.

Last Friday, Ackeret brought the dogs to the home of a sitter in Hollywood. The following day, she received a message asking her to call.

"I called her, and I was just thinking, 'Oh gosh, did Prince bite a dog?' You know, what happened?" she recalled.

Ackeret described the conversation as cold. "She just pretty much said flat out, 'Oh, Prince died overnight.' No remorse. Very rude. 'Oh, you know these dogs overheat. That's what they are known to do,'" Ackeret said.

Ackeret believes the dogs were left outside overnight, which she says was not the arrangement she agreed to. "I haven't been in my car since dropping him off to the sitter. His hair is everywhere. Like, it's just sad," she said through tears.

The Hollywood Police Department stated on social media that it is investigating the case. CBS News Miami went to the pet sitter's home for comment, but no one answered the door.

Statement from Rover

Following the incident, the company issued the following statement:

"Most of us at Rover are pet parents ourselves, and we can only imagine the heartbreak and stress Prince's family is experiencing.

Upon learning of this incident, our 24/7 Trust & Safety team launched a thorough investigation. The account of the sitter involved has been deactivated without the option to appeal, meaning they cannot communicate or book new stays with pet parents via Rover. We have also refunded Ms. Ackeret's stay and offered to reimburse all eligible veterinary and aftercare costs through the Rover Guarantee.

Safety incidents on our platform are extremely rare—over half a million stays have been booked by pet parents in the Miami area, with more than 98% of reviewed stays receiving five stars. Prince's death is truly heartbreaking, and it's one we're handling with the seriousness it deserves."

"I don't want this to happen to any other dog," Ackeret said. "People shouldn't go through this."