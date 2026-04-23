Person killed in Hollywood shooting as surveillance video captures moments before gunfire; investigation ongoing

A person was shot and killed Wednesday night in a Hollywood neighborhood, and newly surfaced surveillance video is shedding light on the moments leading up to the gunfire.

Officers with the Hollywood Police Department responded to reports of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Farragut Street. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened in the middle of the roadway in a neighborhood described by residents as typically quiet, leaving neighbors shaken. Authorities are also reviewing surveillance video as part of the investigation.

Surveillance video taken moments before the shooting appears to show two cars parked side by side in the neighborhood. Seconds later, gunshots can be heard.

A neighbor who shared the video said the victim and another person appeared to be arguing in the street just before the shots were fired.

"I was kind of shocked. I've never seen anything like it," the neighbor said.

Another neighbor said she and her husband arrived shortly after the shooting and saw a young man lying on the ground next to a car.

"I didn't see anything but just the body there, and I was just taken by that," said Glenda Cortez, who lives nearby.

She said her husband tried to help the victim.

"He had a head wound, so it was clear that he was not going to make it," Cortez said.

Investigators remained focused on a vehicle at the scene for hours following the shooting. Police spent more than 10 hours collecting evidence in and around a silver Jaguar believed to be the car the victim was driving before the shooting.

Detectives have launched a homicide investigation and said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under review. Authorities have not released details about a possible suspect or motive.

The investigation remains ongoing.