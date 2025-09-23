Man dies after crashing car into light pole in Hollywood, officials say

A man was killed in an early morning fiery crash in Hollywood, officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Hollywood Fire Rescue, just after 2:50 a.m., crews responded to a reported car crash on northbound State Road 7, just south of Mayo Street. When they arrived, they found the car fully engulfed in flames up against a light pole and quickly extinguished it.

Crews said the driver of the car, who hasn't been identified, was ejected on impact and located near the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the Hollywood Police Department and Florida Power & Light were called to the scene. Florida Power & Light is assessing the structural integrity and damage to the pole that was struck during the crash.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as the investigation and repair to the pole take place.