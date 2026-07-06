Man leaps from balcony, 2 children treated for smoke inhalation after Hollywood fire, officials say

An investigation is underway in Hollywood to determine the cause of a fire that forced a man to leap from a balcony as two children were treated for smoke inhalation early Monday morning.

According to informatipn provided by Hollywood Fire Rescue, crews were called to a residential fire in the 2800 block of Pierce Street just after 6 a.m.

Crews responded to a fire at a home in Hollywood on Monday, July 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

Officials said that a man in his 70s was injured when he jumped from a balcony to escape the fire, and two children were evaluated for minor smoke inhalation. The mother was not injured.

Fire officials said the blaze was quickly extinguished, and crews remained at the scene to conduct an overhaul.

A fire inspector and the State Fire Marshal's Office were called to the scene and Florida Power and Light also responded to assist in securing utilities.

No other information was released.