Lightning strike to blame for large tree falling on Hollywood house, displacing residents

HOLLYWOOD - A tree topples a home while a woman was inside Tuesday afternoon. Jamila Mendez says a lightning strike is to blame for a tree in her backyard coming down.

"You see your house and there's a hole in the wall and you don't know what's going on or what's going to happen. Or what's going to take place from there," said Mendez.

The collapse happened around 1 p.m. Mendez said her mother was inside the kitchen when the tree came down in her bedroom. Mendez, thankful her mother and pets are safe.

However, with the tree snap came a bunch of unwelcomed guests. Bees! A swarm of them was inside the tree stump.

A few hours after the impact tree crews came and began working on the home. Mendez reports someone came and treated the area for bees too.

The city of Hollywood has deemed this home unsafe for occupancy at this time.

Mendez is being helped by the Red Cross and is hopeful to be back inside the home soon.