Hollywood woman reunites with her dog after attack and pup-snatching: "We're going home"

An attack and dog-snatching in Hollywood concludes with a happy ending as CBS News Miami hears from the pup's relieved owner and was there for the emotional reunion.

Karla Funkhouser shows us her wounds. She said around 6 p.m. last Saturday, she was walking her dog, Mylo, in the 2200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. She said, suddenly, teens on bikes, popping wheelies, rode up behind her and grabbed the leash.

"The kids were playing, and they just went and grabbed the leash, and I went like this," she said, jolting forward, "and then I went flying, and then I said, 'Mylo,' and then I had to let go."

Funkhouser's Mylo was gone. She's had him for nine years and she was worried sick.

"My dog, and then you're thinking, if he's eating or they're abusing him, what are they doing? You know?" Funkhouser said.

With the help of social media, she found out Mylo was at Broward Animal Care. Since he wasn't microchipped, the shelter did not know who he belonged to.

"Return to owners is much easier when our pets come in and they're properly licensed and microchipped," said Broward Animal Care Director Doug Brightwell.

Then, the moment Funkhouser's been dreaming of for a week.

The reunion: "Mylo, it's your mommy, it's your mommy!"

The wagging tail tells us Mylo knows that voice.

"It's okay, baby, mommy's here," she said.

Now neutered and microchipped, Mylo's ready to go home.

"Mylo, you happy to go home? We're going home, baby. We're going home!" Funkhouser said.

To learn more about microchips, visit these links for Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.