Residents in Hollywood and Dania Beach are still reeling from the aftermath of recent flooding that left streets underwater, damaged belongings, and disrupted daily life for families across both communities.

Days after the heavy rainfall, some residents are continuing to assess the damage and work toward getting their lives back to normal.

Eddie Francis, a Dania Beach resident who spoke with CBS News Miami, said the flooding damaged several of his belongings, including his refrigerator and wheelchair.

In Hollywood, resident Gracivel Gomez recalled wading through knee-deep floodwaters.

The grandmother said her daughter, two grandchildren and a tenant were also there when the flooding occurred.

Speaking in Spanish, Gomez described the situation as chaotic and unlike anything she had ever experienced.

She also said water remained on her property, highlighting the lingering challenges some residents continue to face even after the rain stopped.

As families work to recover, assistance is available for those impacted by the recent flooding.

A recovery resource center at Dania Beach City Hall is scheduled to operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 11.

Information on applying for FEMA assistance is available on the Disaster Assistance webpage, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or via the FEMA app.