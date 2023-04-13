Broward public schools to close again Friday after flooding swamps the county

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Broward County Public School classes and activities will be closed on Friday for a second day in a row following historic flooding that swamped much of the county.

During a news conference Thursday evening, officials for the second largest school district in Florida, said they were inspecting school property and campuses but had been unable to reach some campus because of floodwaters.

"Regretfully, we cannot fully access all campuses or complete all necessary repairs at the ones we were able to access," school board Chairwoman Lori Alhadeff said.

Chief of Staff Valerie Wanza said there were 30 schools in the district that officials have been unable to reach because of floodwaters, which caused at least $2 million in damages so far.

The district said the order to close schools also extends to the district's before and after school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, other planned night events as well as evening classes.

The district also said there would be no Success Saturdays tutoring on Saturday, April 15.

County officials said they planned to resume class and operations on Monday.

The worst of the storms are expected to be over by 8 p.m. Thursday, according to CBS Miami chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.