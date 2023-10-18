Watch CBS News
Hilarious "Young Frankenstein" at Artime Theater in Miami

By Marybel Rodriguez

Mel Brooks' classic musical comedy Young Frankenstein is now playing at the ARTime Theater in Little Havana.

A Loxen Production, starring and produced by Benji Leon as Frederick Frankenstein. The 25-year-old is the visionary driving force behind Loxen Productions, aiming to redefine Miami's cultural landscape by bringing the city's untapped talent to the forefront.

Performances of Young Frankenstein are scheduled through October 29th. Friday and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and matinees on Saturday and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the ARTime Theater, 900 SW 1 Street. Ticket prices range from $25 to $75, and they are available for purchase at YoungFrankensteinMiami.com, group rates and student discounts are available.

