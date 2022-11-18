High school students to deliver home-cooked meals to families affected by Ian

MIAMI - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and eat with loved ones, but for some on the west coast still struggling after Hurricane Ian it may be hard to do.

Students at Westminster Christian private school and Christopher Columbus high school stepped up to answer the call.

Courtesy of Westminster Christian private school and Christopher Columbus high school students



The students, who are enrolled in their school's cooking clubs, developed the recipes for a sweet potato casserole, stuffing, green bean casserole, and cornbread.

They then handed out the recipes to their fellow students and told them to get busy. In the end, they were able to collect 100 casseroles and the other fixings which will be delivered to Fort Myers on Saturday morning.

Publix donated the cooked turkeys to make it a full Thanksgiving meal.