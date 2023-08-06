High school senior hopes to bring community together with Haiti fundraiser

MIAMI -- A Miami senior at Coral Reef Senior High is advocating for a change that hits close to home.

After Carla Joseph learned about the devastation in Haiti, she decided to turn a community event into a beacon of hope for our neighbors in the Caribbean.

"Well my family is from Haiti and I know Haiti is in a really devastating position right now and it's really sad to see what's going on. People need more than ever, so I tried to think of something where everyone can benefit in the community as well as Haiti." said Joseph.

The teen chose to spend her summer at the South Florida Christian Center working on a heartfelt project called, "Little things for Little Haiti."

Joseph says one of her main goals was to bring the community closer.

The community came together to donate clothes for those in need.

All of the proceeds are going to Haiti and other people in need.