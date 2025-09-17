Hialeah woman accused of helping cover up murder makes first court appearance

Woman extradited from Mexico in connection to murder appears in court

A 27-year-old woman accused of helping her partner cover up the murder of a Hialeah man in August appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom for the first time on Wednesday.

Judge reads warrant details

Judge Mindy Glazer read from a warrant that outlined the accusations against Ariely Alvarez Cabrera.

"She's in the area with a victim's body and vehicle were transported to," Judge Glazer said in Miami-Dade Court.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Cabrera's partner, Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez, met with the victim, 37-year-old Daylon Gonzalez, outside the victim's truck in Hialeah when a fight broke out.

Police said Carballo Gonzalez placed a recycling bin in the bed of the victim's truck and drove off, while Alvarez Cabrera followed behind him in another car.

Detectives later discovered the truck and the recycling bin containing the victim's body in a wooded area on Southwest 203rd Street.

Defense argues lack of knowledge

Alvarez Cabrera's attorney argued she had no involvement in the killing.

"None of those facts show that she had any idea about the killing, about the body in the car, about the murder," Judge Glazer read from the defense statement.

Police said after the killing, Alvarez Cabrera and Carballo Gonzalez disappeared with their five-month-old baby. She later surrendered in Mexico, was extradited to Fort Lauderdale and then transferred to Miami-Dade. She is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and accessory after the fact.

Bond set at $200,000

"With that being said, the judge who signed the warrant set the bond at $100,000 for each count," Judge Glazer said.

Her attorney requested a lower bond, but Judge Glazer kept it at $200,000. If released, Cabrera must surrender her passport and remain under house arrest.

Her partner, Carballo Gonzalez, remains at large. The couple's infant child, who was with Alvarez Cabrera at the time of her arrest, is now with family members and is reported to be doing fine.