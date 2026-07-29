Hialeah Walmart road rage attack left victim with skull fracture and brain bleed, police say

A South Florida man has been arrested in connection with a road rage confrontation in a Hialeah Walmart parking lot that allegedly left another driver with severe, potentially life-altering injuries.

Christian Salgado, 46, faces a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm following the incident, which occurred in May.

According to an arrest report, the altercation began as a dispute between two drivers. Investigators stated that Salgado initially left the area but returned to block the victim's vehicle while the victim's pregnant girlfriend and child were inside.

Police allege that Salgado punched the victim and slammed him to the pavement. Witness video captured the aftermath, showing the injured man struggling to stand as bystanders called 911. Salgado remained at the scene and told witnesses he acted in self-defense.

The victim was transported to a hospital by his girlfriend. Court records indicate he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and a brain bleed, necessitating emergency surgery. He may require further corrective spine surgery.

During a bond hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer denied a request to lower Salgado's bond, citing the severity of the victim's injuries.

"This victim might not be able to walk again," Glazer said. "All because he got angry over some road rage incident."

When the defense suggested a $10,000 bond, the judge rejected the request, stating, "He should actually be locked up in jail with no bond based on the victim's injuries, what he did to him."

The judge set the bond at $15,000. Court records indicate Salgado posted bond but remained in custody as of Tuesday night.