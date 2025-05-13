Hialeah teen to be sentenced for crash that killed 3 women

A Hialeah teen who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, and other charges, in connection to a crash last April in which three women were killed will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Maykoll Santiesteban, who was charged as an adult, was 15 years old when he took his parents' car for a joy ride. According to police,he was going 83 miles an hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone at the time of the crash in the 400 block of SE 5 Street in Hialeah.

Under state law, he is facing 65 years in state prison. The judge overseeing the case said he would have to serve a minimum of 28 years.