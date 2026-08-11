All Hialeah pool facilities ordered closed for independent safety review, mayor announces

Hialeah's mayor has ordered all city pool facilities to close temporarily while an independent safety review gets underway.

Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo announced that McDonald Pool, Milander Pool and Babcock Pool will shut down immediately. Bucky Dent Water Park, which was already closed, will stay closed during the review.

In a news release Calvo said the closures were not ordered by any outside agency. The decision was made internally after information came to his attention raising questions about the city's aquatics operations.

"When information came to my attention that raised additional questions about our aquatics operations, I made the decision to act immediately," Calvo said. "We are going to conduct an independent review, address anything that needs to be corrected and make sure these facilities meet the standards our residents deserve."

The city is bringing in an independent health and safety expert to assess each facility. That expert will evaluate conditions, operations and any improvements needed before the pools can reopen. The facilities will stay closed until the review is complete and any corrective actions are addressed.

As part of the process, the city said it will also review oversight responsibilities for its aquatics operations.

Calvo acknowledged the facilities have deeper problems that predate his administration. In a response to a letter from Commissioner René García, the mayor said the condition of many of Hialeah's aquatic and park facilities reflects years of deferred maintenance and neglect.

"I have formally asked the commissioner to help find us $5 million to renovate and modernize these facilities so they can be maintained to the highest standards," Calvo said. "Our families have waited long enough and I agree, they deserve parks and pools that are worthy of this community."

The city said it will provide additional updates on the review and the reopening timeline for individual facilities as information becomes available.