Hialeah's Bucky Dent Water Park shuts down days after reopening over health violations, permit issues

State inspection records show multiple water quality and safety violations at Hialeah's Bucky Dent Water Park, indicating concerns beyond the permitting issues city officials have publicly cited for the facility's closure.

A sign posted at the water park says the closure is related to permits. However, a Florida Department of Health inspection report dated Aug. 5 details several violations.

Issues include elevated pH levels,and improper signage, filters and ladders.

According to the report, inspectors reviewed the facility's maintenance logs and found entries were completed consistently. Despite that, inspectors said water chemistry readings failed to meet requirements on all recorded days reviewed.

The report states that pH levels in some pools reached 10, exceeding acceptable standards for public swimming pools.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner René Garcia said the findings raise concerns about public safety.

"When you put people's safety, their well-being, especially that of our children, our seniors and our immunocompromised individuals at risk, that is just a dereliction of duty and it needs to be called out," Garcia said.

The water park reopened July 31 after undergoing extensive renovations.

Days later, the facility closed after an 80-year-old man suffered a medical emergency while in the water and was pulled from the pool by a bystander and lifeguards. The incident prompted a state investigation.

In a statement, the city said it conducted a rigorous inspection of the pools before reopening the facility and that all requested city permits had been issued. They said the permit was pending sue to an error filling out a form.

Some parents said the closure has left them frustrated and seeking more transparency from city officials.

"I feel deceived, honestly, because there was so much promotion on social media. Officials came for the opening of the pool," said Rocxana Parra, a Hialeah mother.

Parra said she would like officials to clearly communicate when the facility has been fully inspected and deemed safe for public use.

"If they open the pool again, they should post a sign saying it has been properly inspected and that everything is as it should be so I can bring my son here again," she said.

CBS News Miami contacted Mayor Bryan Calvo and the City of Hialeah for additional comment. No response had been received as of publication.