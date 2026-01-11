Hialeah police investigate shooting outside La Lunita Cafeteria; suspect still at large

Hialeah Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning near a popular neighborhood cafeteria.

Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. to La Lunita Cafeteria, located in the area of 2200 West 8th Court, after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found an adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, though the shooter is still at large. Officers remain on scene canvassing the area, gathering evidence, and interviewing witnesses.

Despite the ongoing search for the suspect, police say there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say they will release additional information as it becomes available.

CBS News Miami will update this story as it develops.