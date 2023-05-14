Watch CBS News
Hialeah officer awaiting surgery after stolen motorcycle strikes him, officials say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HIALEAH -- A Hialeah police officer was injured early this morning after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in the area of East 4th Avenue & 49th Street. 

According to authorities, as the officer approached the motorcyclist, the subject accelerated towards the officer, striking him and causing injuries. 

The subject abandoned the motorcycle at the scene and fled on foot into a nearby residential area. A perimeter was immediately established, and the subject, identified as 36-year-old Roberto Ortiz of Miami, was located and taken into custody, according to police. 

Hialeah police stated that records show the motorcycle was reported stolen out of the City of Miami. 

The injured officer was transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma for treatment and is awaiting surgery, officials said. 

Ortiz has been transported to TGK and is facing multiple charges, including theft of the motorcycle and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, according to police. 

First published on May 14, 2023 / 1:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

