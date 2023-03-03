Watch CBS News
Hialeah man facing attempted murder charges in food truck shooting

MIAMI - A Hialeah man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a 2022 food truck shooting. 

Friday, a judge ordered 25-year-old Jose Valdes to be held without bond.

Police say he opened fire from the passenger side of an SUV last April, hitting several cars in a parking lot on West 28th Avenue and 71st Street.

Five people were in the line of fire but no one was hurt. 

