Hialeah man facing attempted murder charges in food truck shooting
MIAMI - A Hialeah man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a 2022 food truck shooting.
Friday, a judge ordered 25-year-old Jose Valdes to be held without bond.
Police say he opened fire from the passenger side of an SUV last April, hitting several cars in a parking lot on West 28th Avenue and 71st Street.
Five people were in the line of fire but no one was hurt.
