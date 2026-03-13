Hialeah woman bonds out after being accused of operating an illegal assisted living facility

A Hialeah woman is facing charges for allegedly running an illegal post-operative recovery house from her apartment.

Maria Otero, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with operating an assisted living facility without a license.

Otero is accused of running the recovery house out of her apartment in the 18000 block of NW 68th Avenue in Hialeah. According to an arrest form, detectives went to the apartment and saw Otero walking inside with a patient who was wearing a black robe and compression socks.

Executing a search warrant, detectives went inside and found two employees who said they help patients with personal care like bathing, eating, medication, and transportation. There were also three patients inside who told detectives they were charged between $250 and $300 a night to stay there and receive personal care, according to authorities.

Otero told police she typically lives in the apartment but moved her belongings to another location she recently leased, the form states.

Otero was being held at TGK on a $2,500 bond. She posted bond Friday morning, according to the online database.